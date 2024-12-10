Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 24.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,930,000 after purchasing an additional 650,675 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,472,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 82.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 497,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 223,931 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 643,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,708,000 after purchasing an additional 220,622 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $311.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.42.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $320.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $332.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

