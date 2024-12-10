Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.12. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 4,024,747 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUBT

Quantum Computing Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $822.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 3.07.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Quantum Computing by 318.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.