Quarry LP Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after buying an additional 1,012,638 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,349,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,820 shares of company stock worth $23,953,746 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

