Quarry LP Has $64,000 Stock Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Quarry LP raised its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 829.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $487.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

