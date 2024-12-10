Quarry LP Raises Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Telephone and Data Systems

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.