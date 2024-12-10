Quarry LP Sells 190 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quarry LP reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AON were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33.

AON Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at AON

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.