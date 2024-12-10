Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the second quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rallybio by 116.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 36,401 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rallybio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
