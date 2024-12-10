Ray Nicholas Sells 4,730 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $161,340.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,192.35. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ray Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Ray Nicholas sold 613 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $21,467.26.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 99,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $745.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

