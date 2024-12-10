Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 989,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,891% from the average daily volume of 16,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

