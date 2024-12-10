Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.72.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,987. The stock has a market cap of C$10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$9.67 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

