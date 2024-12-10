RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $496.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

