RB Capital Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after buying an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

