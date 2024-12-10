Reading International, Inc. Reports Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

Reading International, Inc. recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 5, 2024, where significant updates were shared. During the meeting, shareholders approved the Second Amendment to the Company’s 2020 Stock Incentive Plan. This amendment will increase the number of shares of Class A Common Stock reserved for issuance under the plan by an additional 3,500,000 shares.

A summary of the material terms of the 2020 Stock Plan, as amended by the Amendment, was discussed at the meeting. The Amendment text was included in the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2024. The details in the statement outline the changes and provisions of the amended plan.

Results of the stockholder voting on various proposals were also shared during the Annual Meeting. Among the key outcomes:– Stockholders elected five directors nominated by the Board to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting.– The appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified.– Shareholders approved executive compensation of the Company’s named executive officers on a non-binding basis.– An amendment to the 2020 Stock Plan to increase the number of shares of Class A Stock reserved for issuance was also approved by the stockholders.

Additionally, an FD Disclosure on Regulation was revealed during the meeting. A slide presentation displayed at the event is now available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website.

At the 2024 Annual Meeting, Reading International, Inc. showcased various aspects of their diversified international business. The Company’s financial position, strategic priorities, and future plans were discussed, emphasizing their commitment to driving long-term stockholder value.

Moreover, the Company presented detailed financial statements and exhibits to provide a comprehensive overview of their operations, including real estate assets and cinema divisions in the US, Australia, and New Zealand. These disclosures serve to enhance transparency and keep shareholders informed about the Company’s performance and strategic direction.

