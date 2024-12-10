REGENXBIO Initiates Sales Agreement with Leerink Partners LLC

On December 9, 2024, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) announced that it has entered into a Sales Agreement with Leerink Partners LLC, whereby the company may offer and sell shares of its common stock, with an aggregate offering price of up to $150.0 million. Under this agreement, REGENXBIO will file a prospectus supplement related to the offer and sale of these shares, which will be part of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-269086), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2022.

The Sales Agreement outlines the parameters for the sale of shares, including the number of shares to be issued, the sales timeframe, and minimum price thresholds. The Agent, Leerink Partners LLC, aims to sell the shares through an “at the market offering” method, including brokers’ transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Agent will receive a commission of up to 3% of the aggregate gross sales price of any shares sold.

It is important to note that the Company is not obligated to sell any shares under this Agreement. Additionally, customary representations, warranties, and agreements are included between the Company and the Agent, along with indemnification rights. The offering of shares will conclude upon the agreement’s termination, which can be initiated by either party giving written notice.

Before this Sales Agreement, the Company terminated its ATM Equity Offering Sales Agreement with BofA Securities, Inc. The Sales Agreement, detailed in Exhibit 1.1, provides a comprehensive overview of the terms. Detailed legal opinion from Covington & Burling LLP, included as Exhibit 5.1, offers additional insights.

It is crucial to note that the primary source of relevant and factual information about REGENXBIO’s current status remains the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and the public are advised to refer to these official filings for accurate information regarding the Company’s financial and operational data.

This news follows the recent positive developments at REGENXBIO, including the initiation of a pivotal trial of RGX-202, a promising gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. For further details related to this pivotal phase and the promising functional outcomes reported, please see the attached exhibit 99-1 for a comprehensive overview of the latest progress.

