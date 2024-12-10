Renalytix (LON:RENX) Shares Up 9.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 695,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 431,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Renalytix Stock Up 9.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.44. The firm has a market cap of £14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95.

Insider Transactions at Renalytix

In other news, insider James Renwick McCullough acquired 53,300 shares of Renalytix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £4,264 ($5,435.31). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 83,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £6,695.68 ($8,534.96). Insiders own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

