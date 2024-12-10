RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RenovoRx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RNXT stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RenovoRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of RenovoRx worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.