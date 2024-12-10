Rep. Jared Moskowitz Purchases Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Instruments stock on November 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on 11/8/2024.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $155.46 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Moskowitz resigned his state House seat on January 11, 2019, to head the state’s Division of Emergency Management. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

