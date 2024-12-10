Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Samsara (IOT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Samsara (NYSE: IOT) recently:

12/6/2024 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $46.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2024 – Samsara was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2024 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2024 – Samsara was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2024 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOT traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,889. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.77 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,224,948.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,119.88. The trade was a 38.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,771,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,963,175. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Samsara by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

