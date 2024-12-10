Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

