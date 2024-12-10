Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

