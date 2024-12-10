Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.63 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 462,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,034,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,772,000 after buying an additional 90,250 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 553.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,581,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

AVY opened at $204.09 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $190.04 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average of $215.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

