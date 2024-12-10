Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,742,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 306,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 172,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,308,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.