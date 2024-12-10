Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,957,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.52.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.5 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

