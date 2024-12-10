Reviewing Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 6 0 0 2.00 AVITA Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.57%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $187.12 million 2.64 -$49.53 million ($0.99) -8.00 AVITA Medical $50.14 million 7.16 -$35.38 million ($2.23) -6.14

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and AVITA Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AVITA Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -30.33% -51.12% -26.36% AVITA Medical -95.47% -194.69% -60.67%

Volatility & Risk

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

