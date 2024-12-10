Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.68. 175,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,015,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,010. This trade represents a 44.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,512 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

