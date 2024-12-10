Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Riskified has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Riskified announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 9.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 286,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 61.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,038 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,052,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 286,603 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 573,596 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

