Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.03.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,389,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,089,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,789 shares of company stock worth $27,374,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

