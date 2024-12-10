Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Scott Genereux Sells 278 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Genereux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27.

ROK traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.72. 900,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,968. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,648 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29,591.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after acquiring an additional 933,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,135,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,802,000 after acquiring an additional 390,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 484.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,779,000 after acquiring an additional 341,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

