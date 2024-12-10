Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,550 shares of company stock worth $6,621,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Roku by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

