Roth Capital Has Bullish Outlook for Amazon.com Q1 Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

