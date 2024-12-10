Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.06. Rumble shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 250,999 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Rumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rumble

Rumble Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,659,837 shares in the company, valued at $64,818,365.44. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 169,988 shares of company stock worth $986,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rumble by 663.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.