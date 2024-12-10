Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

About Samsonite International

OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.56. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

