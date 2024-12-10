Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
