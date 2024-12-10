Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of SMSEY stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

