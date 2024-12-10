Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

