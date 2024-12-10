Savoie Capital LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Savoie Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 579.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23. The company has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

