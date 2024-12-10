Savoie Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Savoie Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,006 shares during the quarter. Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.