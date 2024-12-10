Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,068.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

