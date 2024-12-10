Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 373,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 178,801 shares.The stock last traded at $36.12 and had previously closed at $36.31.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

