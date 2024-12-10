Sender Co & Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,340 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

