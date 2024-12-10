ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $1,147.00 and last traded at $1,139.73, with a volume of 286142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,120.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.37.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.0% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 175.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $987.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $861.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.