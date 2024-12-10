Share Repurchase Plan Announced by Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

