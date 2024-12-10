Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) EVP Manohar K. Raheja Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) EVP Manohar K. Raheja bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The trade was a 4.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.18. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 86.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

