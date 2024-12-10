SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKYW
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,368.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
SkyWest Trading Down 3.1 %
SkyWest stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWest
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.