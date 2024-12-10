Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

SWKS opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

