SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 766,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 961,922 shares.The stock last traded at $57.79 and had previously closed at $59.27.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $818.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,990,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

