St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.65 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 26911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. This represents a 2.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 343,400 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $18,354,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,396,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,849,552.80. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,400 shares of company stock worth $23,953,600. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 404.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

