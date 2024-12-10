Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €21.18 ($22.29) and last traded at €20.96 ($22.06). Approximately 45,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 500,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.56 ($21.64).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.47 and a 200 day moving average of €19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

