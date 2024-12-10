Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $60,761,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $48,768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $46,692,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,987,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

