Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 482,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 2.27. Celestica has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Celestica by 480.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

