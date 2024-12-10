StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.